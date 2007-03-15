Free-Form Steam-Bending Technique
Bend a workpiece in two directions in this technique for creating curved and twisted furniture parts
Watch author and celebrated furniture maker Michael Fortune demonstrate his free-form steam-bending technique in this video extra to his article in the October 2007 issue of Fine Woodworking.
His unique process involves bending wood to a form in two directions to compress the wood fibers and break the lignum bonds in the wood. With each bend, a backup strap keeps the wood from splintering or tearing out. Once a piece of wood has gone through this double-bending process, it can be shaped or twisted in wild directions.
"page not found" for the link to Michael's "Birds in Flight Coffee Table". It would be nice to see what he was making here.