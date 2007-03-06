 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Projects and Plans

Make an End Grain Cutting Board

Follow step-by-step instructions for cutting and assembling the parts for a decorative butcher block

By Marc Spagnuolo #190–Mar/April 2007 Issue

Mark Spagnuolo

In this excerpt from The Wood Whisperer video podcast, Phoenix woodworker Marc Spagnuolo walks viewers through the process of making an end grain cutting board from maple and purple heart. This basic project is suitable for most skill levels, and the techniques described in this video can be applied to any end grain assembly, whether it’s a cutting board of a different design or another butcher block project.

 

 

Watch the complete episode online at TheWoodWhisperer.com

 

 

For even more kitchen accessory ideas, be sure to catch our free video on the Coolest Cutting Board Ever, and our members-only article on Smart, Stylish Cutting Boards.

Article Comments

  1. user-6254109 May 30th

    Nice job of explaining the "how to's" to get a quality finished product. Assuming one added a tear out blocking board to the back end of the board, could you use a planer to plane the end grain of the finished assembly by taking very small cuts?

    Thank you.

    Bill Raymond

