Make an End Grain Cutting Board

Mark Spagnuolo

In this excerpt from The Wood Whisperer video podcast, Phoenix woodworker Marc Spagnuolo walks viewers through the process of making an end grain cutting board from maple and purple heart. This basic project is suitable for most skill levels, and the techniques described in this video can be applied to any end grain assembly, whether it’s a cutting board of a different design or another butcher block project.

