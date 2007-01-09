 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
18th-Century Style Sawhorse

Based on examples in the historic cabinet shop at Colonial Williamsburg, this sturdy shop staple features fine joinery and a stout design

By Tim Killen #189–Jan/Feb 2007 Issue
Article Image
During a visit to the historic cabinet shop at Colonial Williamsburg several years ago, I saw a pair of sawhorses that displayed all of the characteristics I love in these workshop staples: they were sturdy, durable, and attractive. At first glance, the sawhorses blended right in with the rest of the tools and benches in the 18th-century living museum. However, it turned out they were designed and built around 1970 by George Wilson, a woodworker, luthier, and reproduction tool maker who makes the tools used in the historic trade shops at Colonial Williamsburg. The cabinet makers working in the shop that day allowed me to take some measurements of the sawhorses, and I brought the sketches back to my shop to build some of my own. Anatomy of an 18th-century style sawhorse There are only three unique components in this sawhorse–the legs, the saddle, and the stretchers. However, the splayed design and advanced joinery make it a challenging project for all skill levels. The legs, which feature an attractive scroll cutout, attach to the saddle with angled through-tenons. And the stretchers connect to the legs with a single dovetail at each end. In the 18th century, sawhorses traditionally were built from a heavy hardwood such as red or white oak. This gave them superior stability for…

Article Comments

  1. user-4415120 July 18th

    Hi -

    The scroll pattern template for the legs has gone missing. The link brings up the stretcher template instead. Could you please upload it again. Many thanks.

  2. glowell March 24th

    Hi -

    The scroll pattern template for the legs has gone missing. The link brings up the stretcher template instead.

    Thanks,
    Gary

  3. emme_ponto September 22nd

    Thank you!

  4. emme_ponto September 19th

    Hi!
    I'm currently making this sawhorse. The design is amazing, it is really sturdy and also delightful to see!
    The only problem is that I started it a long time ago, and now that I'm finishing it the stretcher patterns are no longer available! Could you please upload it again?!

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

