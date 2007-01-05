 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Set Up Your Bandsaw for Resawing

Adjust your bandsaw and use the right blade for smooth, straight cuts

By Gary Rogowski #189–Jan/Feb 2007 Issue

Matt Berger and Michael Dobsevage

The bandsaw is the ideal tool for resawing thick lumber to produce thin veneers or book-matched panels. The tall throat on a bandsaw (the cutting area between the tabletop and the top bearing where the blade is exposed) can handle wide boards, and the thin blade reduces waste, especially when resawing several veneers from a single board. For optimal results when resawing on the bandsaw you must make several adjustments to your machine to prevent the blade from drifting or swerving during a cut. In this video, Fine Woodworking contributing editor Gary Rogowski steps through the process. His starts with a good blade and finishes up with a few fine adjustments.

  1. MICHAELMCNEESE June 28th

    Video will not play.

