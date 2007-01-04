 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Projects and Plans

Build a Lift-Lid Box

Download free plans and instructions for this elegant box; excerpted from the book 'Basic Box Making'

By Doug Stowe Jan 04, 2007
Article Image

A box, in essence, is a very simple thing: a top, a bottom, and four sides. But elevating the form to a higher level of beauty and quality can seem complex.

The handsome small box detailed with photos, illustrations, and step-by-step instruction in this excerpt from the book and DVD “Basic Box Making” is intended as a starting point to teach basic techniques that will lead to better results on more complex projects.

Simple construction for an elegant form
The sides of this box are joined with simple miter joints strengthened by adding keys, a task made easy and accurate using a simple tablesaw jig. A plywood bottom is glued securely into saw kerfs cut in the sides, reinforcing the lower portion of the mitered joints. The lift lid is cut from hardwood and rabbeted for a snug fit.

As a practical matter, this box can be used as a ring box or gift box with this warning: The box may become treasured more than the gift inside. The box pictured here is made of white oak, but by changing the size, proportions, joinery, or wood choices, you can create countless variations on this simple design.

 

Excerpted from:

Basic Box Making
by Doug Stowe
Find detailed illustrations, photos, and construction advice for building eight elegant boxes. Follow step-by-step instruction on stock preparation, joinery, assembly, and finishing, and learn how to modify these projects to your own design.

Buy The Book

Buy The Video

Browse all Books and DVDs

 070904.jpg

 

