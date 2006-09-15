 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Carving Out His Niche

Maine wood carver graduates from a two-decade sign making career to life as a three-dimensional artist

By T.J. McDermott Sep 15, 2006

Gary Junken

T.J. McDermott spent nearly two decades carving signs for commercial business around the world. After practicing boat building, McDermott set up shop near Freeport, Maine, where he began making hand-carved store signs for the growing number of outlet retail stores now famous in the coastal town. But after carving hundreds of signs, from simple to elaborate, McDermott shifted his sights toward sculptural art. A few years ago, he and fellow Mainers Christian Becksvoort and Jennings Garnett opened up a gallery called 150 High Gallery in nearby Portland. In this video, McDermott shares, in brief, his evolution as a wood carver.

Article Comments

  1. User avater robdurante February 17th

    Will this kind sign work all be replaced by CNC, if not already?

