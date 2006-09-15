Carving Out His Niche

Gary Junken

T.J. McDermott spent nearly two decades carving signs for commercial business around the world. After practicing boat building, McDermott set up shop near Freeport, Maine, where he began making hand-carved store signs for the growing number of outlet retail stores now famous in the coastal town. But after carving hundreds of signs, from simple to elaborate, McDermott shifted his sights toward sculptural art. A few years ago, he and fellow Mainers Christian Becksvoort and Jennings Garnett opened up a gallery called 150 High Gallery in nearby Portland. In this video, McDermott shares, in brief, his evolution as a wood carver.