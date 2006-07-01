How Much Curve to Put on Curved Cauls

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Q: Your article “Surviving Glue-Ups” explained how curved cauls can be used to apply pressure where clamps can’t reach. But you didn’t say much about how to make the cauls. Is there a rule of thumb for the amount of curvature per foot of caul? Does the curve have to be symmetrical? What woods are suitable? F.H. Lott, Minneapolis, MN A: You don’t have to be very scientific to make useful curved cauls. Just be sure they’re long enough for most of your glue-ups. I use ordinary fir con­struction lumber for my curved cauls. It is inexpensive and less likely to mar hardwood workpieces. I have some cauls that are 16 in. long and some that are 24 in. long, which takes care of most of the cabinet work I do. I’ve found that tapering the cauls by 1/8 in. to 1/4 in. at their ends gives plenty of curvature, but don’t be afraid to experiment. Frankly, I spend more time thinking about the national debt than I do about making the curves symmetrical. To make a caul, I cut tapers into the fir starting from the center. Then I blend in the high point with a handplane. Try the cauls…