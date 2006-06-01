 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Rout Perfectly Sized Dadoes

By Dave Loebach Jun 01, 2006
Article Image
Here’s a simple way to make a dado that is sized perfectly for the board that fits into it. First, set up a  fence across the workpiece for the router to ride against as it cuts the dado. Against the fence, place a 1/2-in.-thick spacer that runs the length of the fence. Now, make a first pass to cut the dado using a 1/2-in. straight bit. For the second pass, remove the spacer and replace it with a piece of wood that is the same thickness as the dado you want to cut. Make a second pass with the router. Presto — your dado is the perfect size! The process is simple and easy. This technique works with any size router bit that is smaller than the final dado, as long as the spacer used in the first pass is the same thickness as the diameter of the router bit. Drawings by Jim Richey.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.

Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. User avater user-6890733 August 20th

    beautifully simple

  2. mcherry November 14th

    I have used this technique and it works wonderfully. I use it on all my dadoes. It works for any thickness.

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

FW360: Tremont Nail Factory - Mansfield, Mass.

Take a look around (literally) the last factory producing cut nails in the United States.

Featured Projects & Plans

Hudson Valley Chest of Drawers

Tasteful moldings and turned feet add quiet style to a sturdy dovetailed case

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

  • Furniture, Nailed

    Old-fashioned cut nails make furniture that’s strong, stylish, and a pleasure to build

  • Ep 5: Bed Panels & Rails

    In this episode, Kevin adds the tenons to the bed panels and side rails using the tablesaw and bandsaw

  • Lighter, Stronger Frame-and-Panels

    Derived from Chinese casework, this frame-and-panel approach combines the best attributes of a solid plank door and a traditional frame-and-panel

  • Build a Thoroughbred Shaving Horse

    This simple, elegant shaving horse is a hybrid of two designs by two of Tim Manney’s mentors, Curtis Buchanan and Carl Swensson

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Woodworking Jigs

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial