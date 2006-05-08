A Classic Walnut Finish

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story. Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Furniture maker and woodworking instructor Mario Rodriguez shares a technique to bring out the best in walnut in this audio slideshow narrated by Fine Woodworking associate editor David Heim. He demonstrates this five-step process on a walnut fireplace mantel. See how he creates a rich, deep, antique color and provides a protective finish. Required Supplies:– Lockwood’s water-based dye: Lemon Yellow #845527 (W1850); Antique Cherry #844561 (W1400) – Shellac: “I mix my own shellac from Behlen Flakes,” Rodriguez says. “First, I make up a very concentrated mix. Then I thin it out. I follow no particular formula, but I like it very runny and very thin. Thin coats flow better and dry faster.” – Paste wax (any brand) – Moore’s Latex Glazing Liquid mixed with black and raw umber Japan colors from J.E. Moser. “This is a slow-drying vehicle that allows you to apply and move around heavy pigment for an antique effect,” Rodriguez says. “I like the water based version which can be tinted with universal pigments.” – Cotton Rags – Up to 220-grit sandpaper