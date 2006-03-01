 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Grace Manufacturing - Microplane Sanding Disks

Available in three grits, this stainless-steel abrasive from Microplane is available for 5-in. random-orbit sanders or sheet finishing sanders.

By William Duckworth Mar 01, 2006
The folks at Microplane came out with their first woodworking tool, a hand-held rasp, in 1990. The cutting edges are chemically etched in the hardened steel, not punched, a process the manufacturer says makes the edges sharper. Since then they’ve offered cutting blades for handplanes, hacksaws, and drills.

Recently, they introduced a new product: stainless-steel sandpaper, available for 5-in. random-orbit sanders or -sheet finishing sanders.

I tested a medium-grit disk with a hook-and-loop backing on a random-orbit sander, and it cut hardwood more aggressively, but conventional 100-grit aluminum-oxide sandpaper left a smoother surface.

The disks come in three abrasives: coarse (40-60 grit), medium (100-120 grit), and fine (180-200 grit). The manufacturer claims one disk will last as long as 30 sheets of regular sandpaper.

Article Comments

  1. User avater BenStrano July 20th

    Microplane is the manufacturer.

  2. kenmac311 July 20th

    How about listing the manufacturer when using products?

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

