Cove Angle Calculator

This calculator was designed for determining blade settings when cutting coves on the tablesaw, as described in my article “Cutting Coves on the Tablesaw” featured in #168.

It can can be used for both symmetrical and asymmetrical coves. After you have drawn a profile of your desired cove and measured its length, depth, and, for an asymmetrical cove, its apex offset, input these dimensions into the calculator.

Click Here to Use the Calculator

The calculator will accept either fractions or decimals, but for the former leave a space between a whole number and a fraction — i.e., 3 15/16, not 315/16. You will also have to enter the diameter of your tablesaw blade and whether the mid-point of your miter gauge is 0 or 90.

Once the dimensions are input, click the calculate button, and the correct angles for the blade and the fence will be shown. The exact cove and apex offset lengths that will result are also displayed so that you can check that they are identical to those you input.

If you try to input a dimension for a cove that is beyond the capacity of your tablesaw, the computer will give you an error message.

The online spreadsheet looks different from the spreadsheet shown in the magazine as it was modified to run on the Web site without needing to be downloaded in Excel.

Watch the video “Asymmetrical Coves on the Tablesaw” to see how it’s done.

Stuart Sabol is an engineer and amateur woodworker in Houston, Texas.