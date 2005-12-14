 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Straight Cuts with a Circular Saw

Rip sheet goods and solid wood lumber without a tablesaw

By Gary Williams Dec 14, 2005

Gary Junken

San Diego woodworker Gary Williams demonstrates in this video how to cut rough lumber and large sheet goods with a circular saw. He shows off two simple jigs that are designed to put a straight edge on any workpiece, short or long, by guiding a circular saw in a straight line. The jig also features a component that will prevent tearout or chipping as you cut. If you don’t have a tablesaw in your shop, Williams’ solution is a nice alternative.

Article Comments

  1. user-2816453 October 7th

    Thanks for three really great ideas on how to use a shop made straight edge. Don't tell Festool...

