Straight Cuts with a Circular Saw

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Gary Junken

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

San Diego woodworker Gary Williams demonstrates in this video how to cut rough lumber and large sheet goods with a circular saw. He shows off two simple jigs that are designed to put a straight edge on any workpiece, short or long, by guiding a circular saw in a straight line. The jig also features a component that will prevent tearout or chipping as you cut. If you don’t have a tablesaw in your shop, Williams’ solution is a nice alternative.