Straight Cuts with a Circular Saw
Rip sheet goods and solid wood lumber without a tablesaw
San Diego woodworker Gary Williams demonstrates in this video how to cut rough lumber and large sheet goods with a circular saw. He shows off two simple jigs that are designed to put a straight edge on any workpiece, short or long, by guiding a circular saw in a straight line. The jig also features a component that will prevent tearout or chipping as you cut. If you don’t have a tablesaw in your shop, Williams’ solution is a nice alternative.
