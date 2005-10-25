 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Using a Benchtop Bench

See how to use Jeff Miller's unique minibench for routing and handwork. The elevated bench raises the action to a comfortable height.

By Jeff Miller Oct 25, 2005

Woodworking benches are designed to place the workpiece at a height that’s ideal for hand-planing. But that height is often too low for routing and handwork. Jeff Miller, Chicago furniture builder, teacher and writer, designed the mini-bench shown in this video to raise the action to a comfortable height. Find out how to build it in a companion article.

Article Comments

  1. RobK October 1st

    or buy a rolling stool?

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

