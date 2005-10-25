Using a Benchtop Bench
See how to use Jeff Miller's unique minibench for routing and handwork. The elevated bench raises the action to a comfortable height.
Woodworking benches are designed to place the workpiece at a height that’s ideal for hand-planing. But that height is often too low for routing and handwork. Jeff Miller, Chicago furniture builder, teacher and writer, designed the mini-bench shown in this video to raise the action to a comfortable height. Find out how to build it in a companion article.
