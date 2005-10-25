Using a Benchtop Bench

Gary Junken

Woodworking benches are designed to place the workpiece at a height that’s ideal for hand-planing. But that height is often too low for routing and handwork. Jeff Miller, Chicago furniture builder, teacher and writer, designed the mini-bench shown in this video to raise the action to a comfortable height. Find out how to build it in a companion article.

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.