Tools & Materials

DeWalt - Midsize Plunge Router DW621

DeWalt’s 2-hp plunge router features rack-and-pinion depth adjustment and a soft-start, variable-speed motor.

By Tom Begnal Oct 25, 2005
Article Image

Midsize plunge routers, those in the 2-hp class, have enough muscle to tackle most tasks, yet they’re relatively easy to handle. Unlike a fixed-base router, a plunge router lets you lower the spinning bit straight down into a workpiece. That makes it a good choice for those who cut a lot of stopped grooves, dadoes, and mortises. So with that in mind, I gathered all eight of the midsize plunge routers on the market and gave each a thorough going-over. 

I checked to see how fussy it was to turn the machine on and off, to change router bits, and to set the plunge depth. I looked at how much finger contortion it took to set the switch locks and the plunge-lock mechanisms. I also wanted to see how well the multiple-stop systems worked. I checked the handles for comfort, then measured each router for noise, vibration, and collet runout. And after all of that, I tested each router by running it through a sheet of plywood.

The DeWalt has a plunge lock that releases with a simple turn of the wrist. The machine’s depth-of-cut adjustment is better than that on most of the other routers. The micro-adjustment knob works well, and the router had the least amount of collet runout. However, the switch lock is awkward to use.

Editor Test Results:

Bit ChangingN/A
Base ChangingN/A
Plunge/Height AdjustmentN/A
Runout0.0014 in.
Quality of CutN/A
Vibration at HandlesVery Good
Router Table SuitabilityN/A
Noise Rating95 dB (no load)

Manufacturer Specifications:

ManufacturerDeWalt
Manufacturer's Web Sitewww.dewalt.com
Manufacturer's Phone Number800-433-9258
Opening at Base2-3/8 in.
Built-in Dust CollectionDust Port: Yes
Horsepower2 hp
Amps10 amps
WattsN/A
VoltsN/A
SpeedVariable Speed, 8,000-24,000 rpm
Collet Size1/4 in., 1/2 in.
Maximum Plunge/Height2-1/8 in.
Tilting BaseN/A
Special FeaturesN/A
Product WarrantyN/A
Article Comments

  1. user-2496689 November 11th

    I love this router if I could only find a way to stop it from sticking when plunging. Any suggestions would be appreciated!

