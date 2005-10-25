Midsize plunge routers, those in the 2-hp class, have enough muscle to tackle most tasks, yet they’re relatively easy to handle. Unlike a fixed-base router, a plunge router lets you lower the spinning bit straight down into a workpiece. That makes it a good choice for those who cut a lot of stopped grooves, dadoes, and mortises. So with that in mind, I gathered all eight of the midsize plunge routers on the market and gave each a thorough going-over.

I checked to see how fussy it was to turn the machine on and off, to change router bits, and to set the plunge depth. I looked at how much finger contortion it took to set the switch locks and the plunge-lock mechanisms. I also wanted to see how well the multiple-stop systems worked. I checked the handles for comfort, then measured each router for noise, vibration, and collet runout. And after all of that, I tested each router by running it through a sheet of plywood.

The DeWalt has a plunge lock that releases with a simple turn of the wrist. The machine’s depth-of-cut adjustment is better than that on most of the other routers. The micro-adjustment knob works well, and the router had the least amount of collet runout. However, the switch lock is awkward to use.

