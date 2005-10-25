Jig for Sharpening Gouges

Gary Junken

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Fine Woodworking author and contributor Ernie Conover demonstrates in this video how to set up and use a sharpening jig to put a quality grind on your bowl and spindle gouges. Conover’s shopmade sharpening jig is similar to those offered by commercial retailers, but his is made of wood and costs only about $10 for the required off-the-shelf-parts. Find out how the jig works and how to set it up for use.