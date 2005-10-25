 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Jig for Sharpening Gouges

Put a perfect grind on your spindle and bowl gouges

By Ernie Conover Oct 25, 2005

Gary Junken

Fine Woodworking author and contributor Ernie Conover demonstrates in this video how to set up and use a sharpening jig to put a quality grind on your bowl and spindle gouges. Conover’s shopmade sharpening jig is similar to those offered by commercial retailers, but his is made of wood and costs only about $10 for the required off-the-shelf-parts. Find out how the jig works and how to set it up for use.

  PaulMM March 13th

    Do you have plans to download?

