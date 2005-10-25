Finishing a Raised Panel

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Gary Junken

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox Sign Up ×

Raised panels have many surface levels and edges. The nooks and crannies they create are traps for drips and unwanted pooling of the finish. In this video, author, artist, and professional finisher David Sorg demonstrates some methods for minimizing these annoyances for raised panels. The techniques apply to most other projects as well.