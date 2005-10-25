 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Drilling a Dowel

By Larry Green Oct 25, 2005
If you have a lathe, it’s easy to bore a centered hole in the end of a dowel. You can also do it on the drill press or radial arm saw, if you have a drill bit the size of the dowel to be bored and a block of scrap wood. First clamp the scrap underneath the drill chuck, and bore a hole the size of the dowel. Without disturbing the block, press the dowel into the hole. Change to the smaller bit and drill your hole it’s automatically centered. Larry Green, Bethel, Conn. Fine Woodworking Magazine, February 1979 No. 14

  1. Classwineracks March 6th

    Just the solution I was looking for to drill a hole in the centre of the dowel, screw in a screw with head cut off, and put in the drill chuck to round off the end of the dowel with sandpaper or other means.

