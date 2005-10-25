Drilling a Dowel

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

If you have a lathe, it’s easy to bore a centered hole in the end of a dowel. You can also do it on the drill press or radial arm saw, if you have a drill bit the size of the dowel to be bored and a block of scrap wood. First clamp the scrap underneath the drill chuck, and bore a hole the size of the dowel. Without disturbing the block, press the dowel into the hole. Change to the smaller bit and drill your hole it’s automatically centered. Larry Green, Bethel, Conn. Fine Woodworking Magazine, February 1979 No. 14