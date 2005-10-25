Cutting with a Dovetail Saw

Gary Junken

Handsawn dovetail joints are frequently the measure of a woodworker’s skill. There are a few basics to master, and then all it takes is practice. A good starting point is learning how to use a dovetail saw. In this video we go step by step through choosing and using a dovetail saw to create tight-fitting joints. We also take a look at the variety of styles of handsaw available to woodworkers. Philip C. Lowe is a woodworker, teacher, and author in Beverly, Massachusetts.