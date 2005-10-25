 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
A Planer Sled for Milling Lumber

A sled lets you use just your planer to mill wide boards to any thickness

By Keith Rust Oct 25, 2005

Gary Junken

Flattening wide lumber on a 6-in. or 8-in. jointer can be difficult. Arlington, Texas, woodworker Keith Rust has developed an alternative method for surfacing lumber that makes use of his wide bench planer and a shopmade jig. In this video, Rust demonstrates flattening one side of a wide board with the his planer sled. He explains how to set up and adjust the jig for good results.

  1. user-2496689 July 17th

    It's a great invention saving me time along with improved looks on my projects. Easy to use.
    Thanks a whole bunch Keith!

  2. shishir6 May 6th

    Nice review. I learned many things about planer from this article. You can also read my article on best planer: http://besttopreviewsonline.com/blog/10-best-planers/

  3. gsemon April 22nd

    Wow. Such a brilliantly designed jig.
    I'll be building this for sure

  4. Aaromob March 21st

    This is the best sled I've seen!!!! Definitely will be making this sometime this year! I wonder why he used two base beds instead of just using a 3/4" sheet of ply? The bungee and its fastener only needs to be below the cherry stock support slats? Any input on what materials would be best/cost effective?

  5. User avater naturesart October 28th

    Im surprise there aren't any comment on this procedure considering so many can benefit from such a clever way to get a wide board flattened. I'm planning on trying this soon and I am curious if anyone else has ever tried this method?

