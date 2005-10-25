A Planer Sled for Milling Lumber

Gary Junken

Flattening wide lumber on a 6-in. or 8-in. jointer can be difficult. Arlington, Texas, woodworker Keith Rust has developed an alternative method for surfacing lumber that makes use of his wide bench planer and a shopmade jig. In this video, Rust demonstrates flattening one side of a wide board with the his planer sled. He explains how to set up and adjust the jig for good results.