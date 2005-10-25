A Planer Sled for Milling Lumber
A sled lets you use just your planer to mill wide boards to any thickness
Flattening wide lumber on a 6-in. or 8-in. jointer can be difficult. Arlington, Texas, woodworker Keith Rust has developed an alternative method for surfacing lumber that makes use of his wide bench planer and a shopmade jig. In this video, Rust demonstrates flattening one side of a wide board with the his planer sled. He explains how to set up and adjust the jig for good results.
It's a great invention saving me time along with improved looks on my projects. Easy to use.
Thanks a whole bunch Keith!
Nice review. I learned many things about planer from this article. You can also read my article on best planer: http://besttopreviewsonline.com/blog/10-best-planers/
Wow. Such a brilliantly designed jig.
I'll be building this for sure
This is the best sled I've seen!!!! Definitely will be making this sometime this year! I wonder why he used two base beds instead of just using a 3/4" sheet of ply? The bungee and its fastener only needs to be below the cherry stock support slats? Any input on what materials would be best/cost effective?
Im surprise there aren't any comment on this procedure considering so many can benefit from such a clever way to get a wide board flattened. I'm planning on trying this soon and I am curious if anyone else has ever tried this method?