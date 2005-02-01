 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Tools & Materials

Freud Inc. - Raised-Panel Router Bit Set

Freud’s router-bit sets include all the profile cutters needed to make raised-panel doors.

By Ernie Conover Feb 01, 2005
Article Image

Freud has put together complete router-bit sets with all of the profile cutters a woodworker needs to make raised-panel doors.

In addition to stile-and-rail cutters and a raised-panel bit, each set includes an instructional video on an interactive CD and a printed poster of instructions illustrated with drawings.

The bits, which come in a wooden storage box, are designed to be used on 3/4-in.-thick stock, and the carbide knives on the cutters will work with hardwoods, softwoods, and panel products.

The 3-1/2-in.-dia. raised-panel bit features Freud’s patented 2+2 design: It combines a back cutter with the raised-panel profile to shape both sides of the panel at once. All of the shanks are 1/2 in. dia.

Editor Test Results:

Quality of CutN/A

Manufacturer Specifications:

ManufacturerFreud Inc.
Manufacturer's Web Sitewww.freudtools.com
Manufacturer's Phone Number800-334-4107
Size1/2 in.
Size1/2 in.
Article Comments

  1. MerylL October 9th

    I have a LOT of catching up to do! Do they still make these? Or do I now have a dozen more choices awaiting me?!

