Freud Inc. - Raised-Panel Router Bit Set
Freud’s router-bit sets include all the profile cutters needed to make raised-panel doors.
Freud has put together complete router-bit sets with all of the profile cutters a woodworker needs to make raised-panel doors.
In addition to stile-and-rail cutters and a raised-panel bit, each set includes an instructional video on an interactive CD and a printed poster of instructions illustrated with drawings.
The bits, which come in a wooden storage box, are designed to be used on 3/4-in.-thick stock, and the carbide knives on the cutters will work with hardwoods, softwoods, and panel products.
The 3-1/2-in.-dia. raised-panel bit features Freud’s patented 2+2 design: It combines a back cutter with the raised-panel profile to shape both sides of the panel at once. All of the shanks are 1/2 in. dia.
I have a LOT of catching up to do! Do they still make these? Or do I now have a dozen more choices awaiting me?!