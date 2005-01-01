 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Flatten Boards without a Jointer

A sled lets you use just your planer to mill lumber to any thickness

By Keith Rust #175–Jan/Feb 2005 Issue
Working with wide lumber would be a joy if not for the dilemma of how to flatten the boards. The obvious method is to rip a wide board into narrower strips, use a 6-in. or 8-in. jointer, and then rejoin the parts. Finding this unsatisfactory, woodworker Keith Rust designed an adjustable sled that lets him mill wide boards with a thickness planer. The body of the sled uses a torsion-box design, which keeps it rigid and flat without adding too much weight. The board to be flattened rests on a series of adjustable supports. Now Rust is flattening 12-in. boards and loving it.

From Fine Woodworking #175

Click here to watch a video of the planer jig in action.

Article Comments

  1. user-2496689 July 17th

    I've been using this planer jig for a month now and it works like a charm!
    Thanks Keith you've made my life a lot easier.

