Best Practices for Drilling

Find seven essential tips for boring holes with a hand-held drill-driver in this article by frequent Fine Woodworking contributor Ernie Conover. His advice for drilling a hole on target, preventing tearout, controlling depth, and drilling angled and perpendicular holes, is essential for woodworkers of every level and projects of every type. These techniques can be used to ensure accuracy even if you don’t have a drill press at your disposal.

