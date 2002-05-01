A Tool for Perfect Mortises

Make this jig quickly on your router table to suit the mortise you need. Then clamp it to your stock and use a plunge router and template guide to make perfect cuts. For floating-tenon joints, make matching mortises.

Make the template on the router table

Attach a hardwood fence to the 1/4-in.-thick MDF template, leaving it slightly proud of the edge. Lay out the slots and drill starter holes to make it easier to rout the slots.

Mortise the posts first

Place the workpiece in a vise and clamp on the template. Take a few passes to get down to full depth, and stop often to vacuum out the chips.

Template routing is easy on the ends of long rails

The rail is thinner than the post, so to center these mortises you must insert a shim between the workpiece and the template fence.

For more on using this jig for floating tenons, see my article “Arts and Crafts Bed” in the May/June 2002 issue of Fine Woodworking (#156).



Photos: Asa Christiana; drawings: Michael Gellatly

