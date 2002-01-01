 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Tools & Materials

Craftsman - 14-in. Bandsaw 22414

Craftsman’s 14-in. bandsaw is now available as model #22424, which features the same 1-1/2 hp motor, a lower wheel tire cleaning brush, non-metallic blade guides, and a storage cabinet stand.

By Tom Begnal Jan 01, 2002
Article Image

The bandsaw is a versatile tool that rips, resaws, crosscuts, and cuts curves. And when the table is tilted, it makes all kinds of angle cuts, too. Plus it can be used to cut tenons, dovetails, and various other joints. The 14-in. size is good for most small shops, so we decided to test nine popular models on the market, evaluating them for wheel roundness, alignment, blade tension, and table flatness.

The Craftsman saw is a close cousin to the Grizzly, but it sells for almost 60% more. In the tension test, the Craftsman yielded 10,000 psi, slightly under the average of 11,225 psi. All of the test cuts were acceptable, but when resawing, the motor bogged down when stock was fed too fast. Its resaw capacity measured 6-1/4 in., best among all of the cast-iron saws. The fence can’t be adjusted for drift.

Editor Test Results:

Blade ChangingN/A
Table Flatness0.0030-in. crown
Frame DeflectionN/A
Wheel Alignment0.000 in.
Runout0.012 in. upper; 0.011 in lower
TensionTension at 3/4 in.: 10,000 psi
Quality of CutN/A
Table-Lock EffectivenessN/A

Manufacturer Specifications:

ManufacturerCraftsman
Manufacturer's Web Sitewww.craftsman.com
Manufacturer's Phone Number800-697-3277
Rip Fence IncludedNo
Riser Block OptionNo
Rip Capacity13-1/2 in.
Guide TypeN/A
Table Tilt16° left; 52° right
Table Size14 in. square
Horsepower1-1/2 hp
Amps10 amps
VoltsN/A
SpeedN/A
BladeN/A
Resaw Capacity6-1/4 in.
Article Comments

  1. TomZborovsky October 21st

    I recently bought this bandsaw, and I have been trying to find blades to fit it. But I have found no conclusive answer to what blade length it uses. In short, what size blade does this model use?

