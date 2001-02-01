 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Workshop

Horizontal Router Table

This easy-to-build table cuts tenons fast and accurately

By Ernie Conover #147–Jan/Feb 2001 Issue
Simple to build and easy to use, the horizontal router table detailed in this article provides an accurate method for cutting tenons in almost all situations. With Ernie Conover’s step-by-step instructions and detailed project plans, you can build this router table in about two hours. It is constructed with biscuit joints, and it has a swing arm and adjusting screw block. The end product is accurate and small enough to be stored out of the way.

  1. user-6645786 May 28th

    I've continued reading over this PDF several times and cannot find measurements for the diameter of the holes

