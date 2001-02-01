Simple to build and easy to use, the horizontal router table detailed in this article provides an accurate method for cutting tenons in almost all situations. With Ernie Conover’s step-by-step instructions and detailed project plans, you can build this router table in about two hours. It is constructed with biscuit joints, and it has a swing arm and adjusting screw block. The end product is accurate and small enough to be stored out of the way.

From Fine Woodworking #147