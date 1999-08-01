Pain-Free Woodworking

You must be a member to access this story. Become a member today and get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content! Start Your Free Trial Now Already a member? Log In

Thomas P. LeRoy, a physical therapist and woodworker, offers tips on how to stand and work properly to avoid pain down the line. He explains how to stand in a neutral position, and then how to lessen strain on your neck. LeRoy details the lower back and how it acts as a stable base. He shows how to raise the work or lower your body to the work to ease physical strain, how to bend your knees instead of your back, and how to keep your belt parallel to the floor. Photos clearly show the right and wrong postures he describes, and the article includes stretching warm-up exercises, too. From Fine Woodworking #137