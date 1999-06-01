 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
A Classic Bookcase in the Craftsman Style

Wedged tenons and clean lines dignify this oak original

By Gary Rogowski #136–May/June 1999 Issue
The bookcase that Gary Rogowski explains how to make in this article is just 50 in. high and 31 in. wide, and it represents Arts-and-Crafts style in its joinery and wood. He shows techniques for cutting mortises with a plunge router and template, and cutting through, wedged tenons with great holding powe. Rogowski offers additional details on profiles, toe kicks, and wedges, and a detailed project plan shows all the required parts and dimensions. You also get advice on assembly and glue-up. From Fine Woodworking #136

  1. ztifpatrick September 9th

    Anybody make this? I was wondering how long it took. I've made two now out of walnut and they took about 40hrs each which includes everything from lumber select and prep to finishing. I feel this is a lot of time and I've nothing to compare to. Interested in getting feed back.

