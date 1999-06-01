A Classic Bookcase in the Craftsman Style

The bookcase that Gary Rogowski explains how to make in this article is just 50 in. high and 31 in. wide, and it represents Arts-and-Crafts style in its joinery and wood. He shows techniques for cutting mortises with a plunge router and template, and cutting through, wedged tenons with great holding powe. Rogowski offers additional details on profiles, toe kicks, and wedges, and a detailed project plan shows all the required parts and dimensions. You also get advice on assembly and glue-up. From Fine Woodworking #136
Anybody make this? I was wondering how long it took. I've made two now out of walnut and they took about 40hrs each which includes everything from lumber select and prep to finishing. I feel this is a lot of time and I've nothing to compare to. Interested in getting feed back.
