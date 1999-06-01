A Classic Bookcase in the Craftsman Style

Sign in or become a member to access this story

The bookcase that Gary Rogowski explains how to make in this article is just 50 in. high and 31 in. wide, and it represents Arts-and-Crafts style in its joinery and wood. He shows techniques for cutting mortises with a plunge router and template, and cutting through, wedged tenons with great holding powe. Rogowski offers additional details on profiles, toe kicks, and wedges, and a detailed project plan shows all the required parts and dimensions. You also get advice on assembly and glue-up. From Fine Woodworking #136