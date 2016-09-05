Norm Abram: Carpenter Turned Furnituremaker

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Jim Boesel looks at what goes into and comes out of television’s New Yankee Workshop. In this interview, Norm Abram and show producer Russell Morash describe how they developed the popular show and what their long-term plans include. The article details Abram’s background, the history of the show, tool envy, and more. There’s behind-the-scenes information on what it takes to produce the show. From Fine Woodworking #99