Norm Abram: Carpenter Turned Furnituremaker

Profiling the host of "The New Yankee Workshop"

By Jim Boesel #99–Mar/April 1993 Issue
Jim Boesel looks at what goes into and comes out of television’s New Yankee Workshop. In this interview, Norm Abram and show producer Russell Morash describe how they developed the popular show and what their long-term plans include. The article details Abram’s background, the history of the show, tool envy, and more. There’s behind-the-scenes information on what it takes to produce the show. From Fine Woodworking #99

  1. Jim-S June 9th

    I've been a subscriber to FWW since my first encounter with the NYW - Norm is the reason I aspired to work wood and sought to learn more about the craft from the magazine. I admire the respect paid on the podcasts by the STL hosts for Norm, and the restraint they have demonstrated in not commenting on any parts of Norm's techniques that may not achieve the same level of "fine" as the editors and contributors to FWW magazine. Even Matt has never snarked and never has expressed a bad notion regarding Norm. I can't say the same for some of the "content producers" podcasting and blogging out there - in fact it is disrespect for Norm's contribution to the state of woodworking today that is the reason I stopped listening to Wood Talk.

