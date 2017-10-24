Routing a Rule Joint

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Drop leaves are adaptable to either modern or traditional tables, but the key to making the design tool work well, says Mac Campbell, is the traditional rule joint. One side of the hinge is longer than the other to span the radius of the cove on the table leaf, and screw holes are countersunk on the reverse side from the knuckle, the opposite of a normal hinge. Campbell explains the theory of the joint and then delves into the realities of making it work. Illustrations clarify the discussion. He explains how to cut a rule joint and how to lay out and fit the hinges. Side information reveals how to support the leaf. From Fine Woodworking #80