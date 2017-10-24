 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Routing a Rule Joint

Precise hinge placement for a smoothly swinging drop leaf

By Mac Campbell #80–Jan/Feb 1990 Issue
Drop leaves are adaptable to either modern or traditional tables, but the key to making the design tool work well, says Mac Campbell, is the traditional rule joint. One side of the hinge is longer than the other to span the radius of the cove on the table leaf, and screw holes are countersunk on the reverse side from the knuckle, the opposite of a normal hinge. Campbell explains the theory of the joint and then delves into the realities of making it work. Illustrations clarify the discussion. He explains how to cut a rule joint and how to lay out and fit the hinges. Side information reveals how to support the leaf. From Fine Woodworking #80

  1. jackkashtan November 3rd

    With the quirk as shown the leaf doesn't overlap the top in the down position. With 13/16 boards and 1/2 inch bits I needed at least a 1/4in quirk.

