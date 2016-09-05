 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
Main Menu
Subscribe
Subscribe
Member-Only

Sign in or become a member to access this story

Sign In

Making a Wooden Clockworks

Part two: Getting things ticking

By Wayne Westphale #57–Mar/April 1986 Issue
Article Image
Wayne Westphale talks about how to make a clock. There are a variety of methods, covering a broad range of accuracy, speed, and expense; the method you choose will depend on your goal, your shop equipment, and your budget. After you’ve prepared your gear blanks, Westphale explains how to cut the wheel teeth, index the blanks, rough out the gullets, and make arbors and bearings. He lightens the wheels with a number of spoke configurations and balances the wheels. He explains how to support the clockworks by two outside plates and mount them, and how to adjust the clock to get accurate time. Multiple detailed, color drawings illustrate the complicated clockworks he’s guiding you to build. A side article by Jim Cummins talks about making a clock without the clock-specific tools that Wayne Westphale uses. From Fine Woodworking #57

Sign up for eletters today and get the latest techniques and how-to from Fine Woodworking, plus special offers.

Start your 14-day FREE trial to continue reading this story.

Get instant access to all Fine Woodworking content when you try membership today!

Start Your Free Trial Now

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

×
X
X

Become a member today

Get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content.

Start Your Free Trial

Subscribe to Fine Woodworking

Save up to 56%

Subscribe

Article Comments

  1. Doc14u2 October 15th

    I was wondering too and looked it up. It is in the jan/feb 1986 issue 56 and is titled Designing Wooden Clockworks. Because of the name change for the article it didn’t come up with a normal search of the magazine but I found it by looking up the previous issue and there it is. Enjoy.

  2. Franky5 January 22nd

    Where is Part one???

Log in or become a member to post a comment.

Up Next

Featured Story

FW360: Tremont Nail Factory - Mansfield, Mass.

Take a look around (literally) the last factory producing cut nails in the United States.

Featured Projects & Plans

Build a Thoroughbred Shaving Horse

This simple, elegant shaving horse is a hybrid of two designs by two of Tim Manney’s mentors, Curtis Buchanan and Carl Swensson

Related Stories

Member Exclusives

More Member Exclusives

Become a member today and get instant access to all FineWoodworking.com content!

Start Your Free Trial

Highlights

  • Shape Your Skills

    when you sign up for our emails

    Plus tips, advice, and special offers from Fine Woodworking.

  • Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Shop Talk Live Podcast

    Our biweekly podcast allows editors, authors, and special guests to answer your woodworking questions and connect with the online woodworking community.

  • Holiday Promo
  • Taunton Workshops

    Taunton Workshops

    In-depth online classes from the experts at Fine Woodworking.

  • Projects & Plans

    Projects & Plans

    Browse our collection of hundreds of quality plans including Shaker furniture, Arts and Crafts pieces, beds, diy plans, chairs, workbenches, tool storage, and more.

Small Projects

View All
View All

From the Store

View More
View More

Fine Woodworking Magazine

Subscribe now and save up to 56%

Renew Your Subscription

Fine WoodWorking

Follow

Newsletter

Get woodworking tips, expert advice and special offers in your inbox

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow

Become a Member

Become a member and get instant access to thousands of videos, how-tos, tool reviews, and design features.

Start Your Free Trial