Making a Wooden Clockworks

Wayne Westphale talks about how to make a clock. There are a variety of methods, covering a broad range of accuracy, speed, and expense; the method you choose will depend on your goal, your shop equipment, and your budget. After you’ve prepared your gear blanks, Westphale explains how to cut the wheel teeth, index the blanks, rough out the gullets, and make arbors and bearings. He lightens the wheels with a number of spoke configurations and balances the wheels. He explains how to support the clockworks by two outside plates and mount them, and how to adjust the clock to get accurate time. Multiple detailed, color drawings illustrate the complicated clockworks he’s guiding you to build. A side article by Jim Cummins talks about making a clock without the clock-specific tools that Wayne Westphale uses. From Fine Woodworking #57