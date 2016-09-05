 Facebook LinkedIn Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Star Sorted UnSorted
The Mortise and Tenon Joint

Best results come directly from chisel and saw

By Ian J. Kirby #15–Mar/April 1979 Issue
Ian J. Kirby says the mortise-and-tenon joint is fundamental to woodworking. In this article, he focuses on the basics of designing mortise-and-tenon joints to fit their purpose in a structure and on how to make a single joint with hand tools. He outlines common mistakes made in designing, shares general rules to make the joints, and then discusses the tools needed for this type of job. He explains how to set the mortise gauge, knife the shoulder lines, chop the mortise, saw the tenon, and check the accuracy before assembling the joint. Photos and drawings illustrate every aspect of the joint. From Fine Woodworking #15

  1. Fattboyy October 9th

    Started woodworking in the mid eighties. I was fortunate enough to live in Atlanta near highland hardware. I bought Ian Kirby's books. He had a BIG influence on me.
    Cheers!

